NMU moves to remote learning after Whitmer delivers new COVID-19 restrictions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University will move all classes and labs to remote learning for the rest of the semester starting Wednesday.

The decision comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human services announced new COVID-19 restrictions, including in-person learning for colleges and universities prohibited.

NMU Spokesman Derek Hall said faculty can decide to move remote Monday & Tuesday if desired. Staff that can go remote must do so by Wednesday.

Essential services will continue, such as food service, security, housing and IT. Dining for students will be take out only.

Hall said the impact this decision has on hockey’s first games will be determined soon.

Campus is closed to all visitors.

