Advertisement

NMU moves to remote learning after Whitmer delivers new COVID-19 restrictions

Northern Michigan University
Northern Michigan University(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University will move all classes and labs to remote learning for the rest of the semester starting Wednesday.

The decision comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human services announced new COVID-19 restrictions, including in-person learning for colleges and universities prohibited.

NMU Spokesman Derek Hall said faculty can decide to move remote Monday & Tuesday if desired. Staff that can go remote must do so by Wednesday.

Essential services will continue, such as food service, security, housing and IT. Dining for students will be take out only.

Hall said the impact this decision has on hockey’s first games will be determined soon.

Campus is closed to all visitors.

Visit uppermichigansource.com to stay informed on all updates.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus (MGN graphic)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: State adds 7K COVID-19 cases Saturday, UP increases by 185
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Michigan again reports record COVID-19 daily case counts Friday
LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning

Latest News

Hunter check stations in Dickinson County have set COVID guidelines
Hunter check stations look different this year
Coronavirus (MGN graphic)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
19th Annual LUNAFEST
UP non-profit organization teams up with LUNAFEST
LMAS District Health Department logo on blurred coronavirus image.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing and flu shots in Schoolcraft County