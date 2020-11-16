NMU, InvestUP add 31 jobs to Iron River call center

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -Northern Michigan University and InvestUP teamed up with an Iron County business to add more jobs and a broadband network in Iron River.

When the pandemic hit in March, the Global Response North call center in Iron River, like many other businesses needed its employees to work from home.

“We found that some of our agents weren’t able to; they don’t have adequate internet,” said the the managing supervisor for the north call center, Sandra Maki.

Since the company takes hundreds of customer service support calls daily, it’s important they have a reliable network. Maki said that’s when she reached out to InvestUP, and NMU.

The University used its Education Access Network to bring high-speed educational broadband to the rural area.

“They looked at all of the options, and were able to set up towers on the top of the school,” Maki added.

Because of this effort, 31 people are working for Global Response out of their home, and the company is looking to add more jobs before December. Maki says this number includes some former employees that had not been able to work from home previously.

“Everybody was really helpful, trying to get this to happen, not just for Global response but for the whole community,” she said.

Marty Fittante, Invest UP’s CEO, says many Yoopers continue to experience lack of broadband network during this time.

“Whether it’s with business development, or telemedicine, or education this really shows the opportunity that comes with broadband,” he said.

Fittante says there needs to be a solution in these areas soon.

“It’s so important for our policy makers to figure out how to get broadband into those rural communities,” he added.

