Advertisement

Michigan high schools are moving to virtual learning beginning Nov. 18

UP high schools begin to prepare for 3 weeks of remote learning.
UP high schools begin to prepare for 3 weeks of remote learning.
UP high schools begin to prepare for 3 weeks of remote learning.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Public School Superintendent, Pete Kelto, says there’s mixed feelings within the district about the state’s new coronavirus order, but he says students and staff know what to expect.

"We unfortunately or fortunately – however you look at it, had a 2-week remote learning break earlier this year due to staffing.

Kelto says the switch to remote learning should be a smooth transition.

He also says since the middle school will still be learning in-person, many teachers will still be in the building.

“Most of our teachers have a blend of middle school classes and high school classes so the vast majority of our teachers will be teaching from the building each day.”

However, for Marquette Area Public Schools, going 100% online will be a first.

Maps superintendent, Bill Saunders, says he’s concerned as the online learning platform has been difficult for many students.

“We’re seeing about 51% of our online students are failing 2 or more classes.”

To ensure success, MAPS will be taking attendance, and will still hold classes at regular hours. The district is also offering internet access for students who don’t have it at home.

“We can still pick some kids up by way of transportation and busing and bring them in if this is the only way for them to get some internet access if they want to use our setting.”

Along with classes all sports and non-academic activities are postponed for the next 3 weeks.

Saunders says MAPS is still planning to provide a food service program and other programs which will be finalized in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: State adds 7K COVID-19 cases Saturday, UP increases by 185
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Potential hazards include blowing snow, slushy road conditions and reduced visibility.
Dynamic system brings blustery, wintry mix to the U.P. Sunday
LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning

Latest News

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan adds more than 12.7K cases in two-day totals, UP adds 430
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows striking success in US tests
FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Internal email reveals 65 virus cases among WHO Geneva staff