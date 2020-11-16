Michigan high schools are moving to virtual learning beginning Nov. 18

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Public School Superintendent, Pete Kelto, says there’s mixed feelings within the district about the state’s new coronavirus order, but he says students and staff know what to expect.

"We unfortunately or fortunately – however you look at it, had a 2-week remote learning break earlier this year due to staffing.

Kelto says the switch to remote learning should be a smooth transition.

He also says since the middle school will still be learning in-person, many teachers will still be in the building.

“Most of our teachers have a blend of middle school classes and high school classes so the vast majority of our teachers will be teaching from the building each day.”

However, for Marquette Area Public Schools, going 100% online will be a first.

Maps superintendent, Bill Saunders, says he’s concerned as the online learning platform has been difficult for many students.

“We’re seeing about 51% of our online students are failing 2 or more classes.”

To ensure success, MAPS will be taking attendance, and will still hold classes at regular hours. The district is also offering internet access for students who don’t have it at home.

“We can still pick some kids up by way of transportation and busing and bring them in if this is the only way for them to get some internet access if they want to use our setting.”

Along with classes all sports and non-academic activities are postponed for the next 3 weeks.

Saunders says MAPS is still planning to provide a food service program and other programs which will be finalized in the coming days.

