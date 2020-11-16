Marquette woman faces charges related to fatal M-553 crash

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Police Department has released the name of a woman who is facing charges in relation to a fatal crash that happened on Friday, October 23. 21-year-old Brianna Jacobson was arrested for a four-count felony warrant authorized by the Marquette County prosecutor’s office, according to a post on the Marquette Police Department Facebook page.

She is facing the following charges:

Two Counts of operating while intoxicated Causing Serious Injury

One count of Child Abuse 2nd degree

One count of Operating while intoxicated causing death

Jacoboson was the driver of a south-bound vehicle, which lost control and collided with a north-bound vehicle on M-553 just south of the Marquette Mountain Ski and Bike Area. 25-year-old Andrew Auston, who was a passenger in the rear seat of Jacobson’s car, was killed in the crash.

Two additional passengers, a 4-year-old child and a 28-year-old Marquette man received serious injuries. The child was transported to UPHS-Marquette and later to C.S. Motts Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor where he is still receiving treatment for his injuries. The 28-year-old man has since been released from UPHS-Marquette.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 41-year-old man, and two children who were passengers in the vehicle, were not injured in the crash.

Jacobson has an arraignment in Marquette District Court scheduled for December 1.

Click here to read the original story.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.