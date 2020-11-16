Local coaches react to Fall sports postponement

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Fall high school sports season has been put on hold for three weeks after a state health department order was issued Sunday night.

“Our goal as we started off this new athletic year was that we were going to find a way to have three season in 2020-21,” said Michigan High School Athletic Association executive director Mark Uyl. “We were going to find a way to make sure those three seasons culminated with a finish.”

Uyl adds that even though the suspension of sports doesn’t technically begin until Wednesday, it would be irresponsible to hold volleyball tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday. Though he does say that athletes should stay upbeat.

“Our plan in all of our Fall tournaments is, those are suspended. They are not canceled, but as of Sunday night’s order, and again confirming with our legal counsel, that we are bound by this emergency order with the department of health and human services. That’s what we’re going to do, and we’ll see where we’re at come December 18.”

Carney-Nadeau would have had a Division 4 volleyball quarterfinal Tuesday against Rudyard in Manistique.

“The players were very emotional when I talked to them about it, and they found out,” said Wolves head coach Steve Kedsch. “We kept telling them that it may be not over.”

North Central was set to host an 8-player football Division 2 Semi-Final on Saturday against Marion. Jets coach Leo Gorzinski knows his players' goal for the season started right after last season.

“We were playing some of the greatest football we’ve had in a long time, and people forget that the reason it hurts so bad is this journey started with these kids the moment after they lost that Pickford game last year,” said Gorzinski. “They were dedicated to this.”

There will be an MHSAA representative council meeting on Wednesday that should shed more light on what will happen with the volleyball, football, and Lower Peninsula girls swimming postseasons.

