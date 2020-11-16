Advertisement

It’s ‘Ladies Week Out’ in Marquette -- Nov. 15-21

Marquette Downtown Development Authority makes annual Ladies Night Out event a week long celebration
The annual Ladies Night Out event is a week-long celebration from Nov. 15-21.
The annual Ladies Night Out event is a week-long celebration from Nov. 15-21.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It can mean a stroll through the shops downtown or a shopping spree done completely online -- it’s all part of the festivities signifying ‘Ladies Week Out’.

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (MDDA) is spreading the usual Ladies Night Out event out into a week long celebration, inviting all local ladies to enjoy the *finer things in life* in safe, ‘COVID-conscientious’ fashion.

It’s a chance to treat yourself, do some holiday shopping and support your local businesses.

“This holiday season keep that in mind, that like every dollar that you spend in your community, the majority of that is staying in our community. And it’s really supporting you know, the people that really love our downtown but love our community -- that really make our community as special as it is," said MDDA Promotions and Events Coordinator Tara Laase-McKinney.

Downtown Marquette businesses are offering virtual specials and giveaways to enjoy ‘Ladies Week Out’ from home.

Find more information here: Ladies Week Out in Downtown Marquette

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus (MGN graphic)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: State adds 7K COVID-19 cases Saturday, UP increases by 185
Potential hazards include blowing snow, slushy road conditions and reduced visibility.
Dynamic system brings blustery, wintry mix to the U.P. Sunday
LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning
MHSAA Suspends Fall Tournaments, Winter Sports Per MDHHS Emergency Order

Latest News

Gusty winds, rain and snow adding to the challenge in deer hunting opening weekend.
Firearm deer hunting season kicks off with blustery guest appearance by Mother Nature
The book "Fifty Sandwiches" featured for Homelessness Awareness Week in Marquette
Homelessness Awareness Week celebrated in Marquette
Northern Michigan University
NMU moves to remote learning after Whitmer delivers new COVID-19 restrictions
Hunter check stations in Dickinson County have set COVID guidelines
Hunter check stations look different this year