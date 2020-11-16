It’s ‘Ladies Week Out’ in Marquette -- Nov. 15-21

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It can mean a stroll through the shops downtown or a shopping spree done completely online -- it’s all part of the festivities signifying ‘Ladies Week Out’.

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (MDDA) is spreading the usual Ladies Night Out event out into a week long celebration, inviting all local ladies to enjoy the *finer things in life* in safe, ‘COVID-conscientious’ fashion.

It’s a chance to treat yourself, do some holiday shopping and support your local businesses.

“This holiday season keep that in mind, that like every dollar that you spend in your community, the majority of that is staying in our community. And it’s really supporting you know, the people that really love our downtown but love our community -- that really make our community as special as it is," said MDDA Promotions and Events Coordinator Tara Laase-McKinney.

Downtown Marquette businesses are offering virtual specials and giveaways to enjoy ‘Ladies Week Out’ from home.

Find more information here: Ladies Week Out in Downtown Marquette

