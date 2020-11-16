Advertisement

Hunter check stations look different this year

Hunter check stations in Dickinson County are enforcing guidelines to keep both hunters and workers safe.
Hunter check stations in Dickinson County have set COVID guidelines
(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Hunter check stations in Dickinson County are enforcing guidelines to keep both hunters and workers safe.

Wildlife technician, Ryan McGillviray, says these guidelines are the same ones we’ve been following since March.

“We’re really asking that they remain in their vehicles until we come to them. We ask that they bring a mask and wear a mask while interacting with us. And we’re just really trying to practice social distancing and keep 6 feet apart.”

Along with these guidelines, McGilliviray says they’re trying to minimize contact with the public, so check station hours are changing.

“Most of the offices in the UP are only open for the first 4 days of gun season this year for normal deer check.”

But Escanaba and Norway will remain open.

“Because we’re doing CWD testing. So, we will be here for all of gun season and the first four days of December by appointment only.”

However, because of restrictions, CWD testing will not be UP wide this year.

“This year we’re only testing deer from the core CWD unit, and most of the testing will be done in Escanaba and Norway and that’s why we’re open during rifle season.”

McGillivray says the first day has been slow but is anticipating more hunters in the days to come.

