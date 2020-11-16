Homelessness Awareness Week celebrated in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People gathered at Marquette Commons on Sunday for a book signing event in celebration of Homelessness Awareness Week.

The book featured is called “Fifty Sandwiches” by Justin Doering.

Doering traveled the country for three and a half months interviewing homeless people. He wrote about the stories and struggles of each person he talked to.

He said he wanted to look past the assumptions that everyone puts on homelessness.

“I was always kind of struck by the tone that we give homeless people,” Doering said. “How we ignore homeless people we walk by everyday. I really thought that there should be more to their story and they have something to say and their story deserves to be heard.”

Doering will have another book signing Tuesday at Peter White Public Library. Other events included this week will be a virtual community discussion on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and a Homeless Awareness Walk on Saturday. The walk will start at the YMCA on Pine Street at 9 a.m.

