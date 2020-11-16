Advertisement

Homelessness Awareness Week celebrated in Marquette

The book "Fifty Sandwiches" featured for Homelessness Awareness Week in Marquette
The book "Fifty Sandwiches" featured for Homelessness Awareness Week in Marquette(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People gathered at Marquette Commons on Sunday for a book signing event in celebration of Homelessness Awareness Week.

The book featured is called “Fifty Sandwiches” by Justin Doering.

Doering traveled the country for three and a half months interviewing homeless people. He wrote about the stories and struggles of each person he talked to.

He said he wanted to look past the assumptions that everyone puts on homelessness.

“I was always kind of struck by the tone that we give homeless people,” Doering said. “How we ignore homeless people we walk by everyday. I really thought that there should be more to their story and they have something to say and their story deserves to be heard.”

Doering will have another book signing Tuesday at Peter White Public Library. Other events included this week will be a virtual community discussion on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and a Homeless Awareness Walk on Saturday. The walk will start at the YMCA on Pine Street at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus (MGN graphic)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: State adds 7K COVID-19 cases Saturday, UP increases by 185
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Michigan again reports record COVID-19 daily case counts Friday
LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning

Latest News

Gusty winds, rain and snow adding to the challenge in deer hunting opening weekend.
Firearm deer hunting season begins with blustery guest appearance by Mother Nature
Northern Michigan University
NMU moves to remote learning after Whitmer delivers new COVID-19 restrictions
Hunter check stations in Dickinson County have set COVID guidelines
Hunter check stations look different this year
Coronavirus (MGN graphic)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers