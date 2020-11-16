Advertisement

“Heart of the Moment” project raises awareness for hospice care

Each heart on the ground represents a family impacted by hospice care this year.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. Marquette County businesses are participating in a project to raise awareness about the importance of hospice care.

Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice created the “Heart of the Moment” project in 2019. Organizations place red hearts near the road, each representing a family impacted by hospice care this year.

According to Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice CEO Jennifer Voegtline, the project is designed to draw attention to a service many people don’t know much about.

“We just want to pause and help bring that about for our community and let our community know that we’re here to support patients and families,” Voegtline said. “We really want people to take part in learning about what hospice means for our community because it’s about living, it’s not just about dying.”

Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice is offering webinars and community groups this month for those who want to learn more about hospice care. For details, visit the organization’s website or Facebook page.

