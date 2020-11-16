Gladstone city hall, offices to temporarily close beginning Tuesday

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - In an attempt to reduce COVID-19 exposure and per the DHHS Emergency order, beginning November 17 and until further notice, the City of Gladstone is temporarily closing City Hall and city offices to in-person contact.

Staff will be available via telephone or email to answer questions.

Payments may be made via the following methods:

Drop box in front of City Hall

Utility payments may be made online at myaccount.gladstonemi.org

Utility payments may also be made by calling 906-428-3737 ext. 1

The city said it apologized for any inconvenience caused by this closure, but said, “The health of our employees and our citizens is our top priority.”

Please visit www.gladstonemi.org for a listing of department telephone numbers.

