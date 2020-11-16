Gladstone city hall, offices to temporarily close beginning Tuesday
No reopening date was provided.
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - In an attempt to reduce COVID-19 exposure and per the DHHS Emergency order, beginning November 17 and until further notice, the City of Gladstone is temporarily closing City Hall and city offices to in-person contact.
Staff will be available via telephone or email to answer questions.
Payments may be made via the following methods:
- Drop box in front of City Hall
- Utility payments may be made online at myaccount.gladstonemi.org
- Utility payments may also be made by calling 906-428-3737 ext. 1
The city said it apologized for any inconvenience caused by this closure, but said, “The health of our employees and our citizens is our top priority.”
Please visit www.gladstonemi.org for a listing of department telephone numbers.
