Gladstone city hall, offices to temporarily close beginning Tuesday

No reopening date was provided.
Gladstone Lighthouse picture with city logo.
Gladstone Lighthouse picture with city logo.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - In an attempt to reduce COVID-19 exposure and per the DHHS Emergency order, beginning November 17 and until further notice, the City of Gladstone is temporarily closing City Hall and city offices to in-person contact.

Staff will be available via telephone or email to answer questions.

Payments may be made via the following methods:

  • Drop box in front of City Hall
  • Utility payments may be made online at myaccount.gladstonemi.org
  • Utility payments may also be made by calling 906-428-3737 ext. 1

The city said it apologized for any inconvenience caused by this closure, but said, “The health of our employees and our citizens is our top priority.”

Please visit www.gladstonemi.org for a listing of department telephone numbers.

