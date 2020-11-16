GCC moves to distance delivery per emergency order

IRONWOOD and HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Gogebic Community College, in accordance with the statewide emergency order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, will move to distance delivery format beginning Wednesday, November 18 through Tuesday, December 8 for all classes and labs in Ironwood and Houghton with the exception of Nursing labs and clinical rotations. Most faculty and staff are also working remotely. Due to the emergency order, all doors will remain locked during this time.

“As always, the college aims to put the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community first,” said GCC President, Dr. George McNulty.

Students are encouraged to continue to check their GCC email on a regular basis for communication from their instructors and the GCC website for the most up-to-date information at gogebic.edu.

The Learning Resource Center and all computer labs are closed during this time. Students in Ironwood can access the internet in any of the parking lots on campus. Copper Country Center students can access the internet in the back-parking lot behind the building.

The Campus Suites residence hall will remain open. Students needing book buyback information should visit the bookstore website at http://bookstore.gogebic.edu/home.aspx.

Final exam information will be available within the next few days. Students must check their GCC email. GCC is currently transitioning faculty and staff to remote work environments.

“The College is not closing, and our operations will mimic our current operations even though we are working remotely,” said Dr. McNulty.

Individuals needing assistance are encouraged to contact faculty and staff using phone or email. The faculty and staff directory is located on the home page under the About tab on the GCC website or at https://www.gogebic.edu/AboutUs/directory.html.

Individuals can also contact the main campus in Ironwood at 906-932-4231 or the Copper Country Center in Houghton at 906-483-0070.

“Our students, faculty and staff are all vital to the continued operation of the college regardless of their location, however minimizing physical presence at our institution should make a safer environment for everyone,” said Dr. McNulty.

For any questions, please call or email the President’s office: 906-307-1201 or president@gogebic.edu.

