Free resources to help you stop smoking

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta Menominee Counties says lung cancer is the second leading cause of death for both men and women.

“There’s a about a little over a quarter million new cases of lung cancer every year according to the Lung American Association,” said Erin Kiraly, Health Educator at Public Health Delta Menominee Counties.

Kiraly says smoking negatively effects your lungs by destroying tiny air sacs called alveoli. But smoking is not just costly to your health, it’ll quickly burn a hole in your wallet, too. If you smoke one pack of cigarettes at $7 every day, you’re spending $49 a week. In one year, you spent $2,555 and in five years, that totals to $12775.

It’s estimated that 61,770 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in Michigan alone. Of those people, 21,000 will die from lung cancer. But Michigan has free resources available to you.

“It’s 1-800-QUIT-NOW and you’re provided a free counselor to help quit smoking and you’re also given nicotine replacement therapies if needed,” said Kiraly.

To keep your lungs healthy, Kiraly also says to try to avoid second hand smoke, eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly and get all recommended vaccines to protect lung health such as flu and pneumonia vaccines.

