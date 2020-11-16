Advertisement

Free resources to help you stop smoking

Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW for help
The 44th annual Great American Smokeout is Thursday, making it a good time to quit one of the...
The 44th annual Great American Smokeout is Thursday, making it a good time to quit one of the leading causes of death in the U.S.(WAGM)
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta Menominee Counties says lung cancer is the second leading cause of death for both men and women.

“There’s a about a little over a quarter million new cases of lung cancer every year according to the Lung American Association,” said Erin Kiraly, Health Educator at Public Health Delta Menominee Counties.

Kiraly says smoking negatively effects your lungs by destroying tiny air sacs called alveoli. But smoking is not just costly to your health, it’ll quickly burn a hole in your wallet, too. If you smoke one pack of cigarettes at $7 every day, you’re spending $49 a week. In one year, you spent $2,555 and in five years, that totals to $12775.

It’s estimated that 61,770 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in Michigan alone. Of those people, 21,000 will die from lung cancer. But Michigan has free resources available to you.

“It’s 1-800-QUIT-NOW and you’re provided a free counselor to help quit smoking and you’re also given nicotine replacement therapies if needed,” said Kiraly.

To keep your lungs healthy, Kiraly also says to try to avoid second hand smoke, eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly and get all recommended vaccines to protect lung health such as flu and pneumonia vaccines.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: State adds 7K COVID-19 cases Saturday, UP increases by 185
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Potential hazards include blowing snow, slushy road conditions and reduced visibility.
Dynamic system brings blustery, wintry mix to the U.P. Sunday
LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning

Latest News

UP Health System-Marquette exterior
UP Health System Marquette urging men to be screened for prostate cancer
UP high schools begin to prepare for 3 weeks of remote learning.
Michigan high schools are moving to virtual learning beginning Nov. 18
Cars driving down Ludington St. in downtown Escanaba.
Restaurants react to closing dine-in orders
Bucks waiting to be processed.
Behind the scenes of Soderman’s Meat Processing