Firearm deer hunting season begins with blustery guest appearance by Mother Nature

Gusty winds, rain and snow adding to the challenge in deer hunting opening weekend.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Weather challenge accepted for hunters out in the woods Sunday, kicking off the start to firearm deer hunting season.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in Marquette said despite the rain and wind, they’ve closely reached the average number of deer checks on an opening day.

Hunters were awarded a "2020 Successful Hunter patch after passing checks performed by DNR staff -- the data derived from these assessments help them evaluate the health and condition of the deer herd for future management.

“We will slice the cheek open to assess the tooth wear and replacement -- that’s how we primarily age deer. If the deer is a buck with antlers, we will measure the beam diameters of those two antlers," said DNR Wildlife Technician Caleb Eckloff.

Eckloff announced that the DNR Marquette office will be open for deer check until November 18.

For more information on U.P. check stations online: DNR Deer Check Stations Interactive Map

