Escape Marquette offering big sale while preparing to close temporarily

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Escape Marquette is preparing to adjust to the new covid regulations while offering their customers something special.

Escape Marquette was planning a weeklong sale as part of Ladies Week for the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) however, the Governor’s new order to close entertainment venues for three weeks has changed that. They will be closing beginning on Wednesday but they still have a special offer, their best sale of the year.

“Ladies week is really important for us because this is definitely the biggest sale of the year, our gift certificates are buy one get one free so when you’re considering bringing the entire family down or planning different group events this is really awesome because you can get everyone in for a really affordable price,” said Escape Marquette Owner Anna Hemstock.

Hemstock said the easiest way to purchase the gift certificates is online. Ladies Week goes through November 21. More than 20 downtown businesses are participating.

