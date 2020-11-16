Advertisement

Escape Marquette offering big sale while preparing to close temporarily

Escape Marquette
Escape Marquette(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Escape Marquette is preparing to adjust to the new covid regulations while offering their customers something special.

Escape Marquette was planning a weeklong sale as part of Ladies Week for the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) however, the Governor’s new order to close entertainment venues for three weeks has changed that. They will be closing beginning on Wednesday but they still have a special offer, their best sale of the year.

“Ladies week is really important for us because this is definitely the biggest sale of the year, our gift certificates are buy one get one free so when you’re considering bringing the entire family down or planning different group events this is really awesome because you can get everyone in for a really affordable price,” said Escape Marquette Owner Anna Hemstock.

Hemstock said the easiest way to purchase the gift certificates is online. Ladies Week goes through November 21. More than 20 downtown businesses are participating.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: State adds 7K COVID-19 cases Saturday, UP increases by 185
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Potential hazards include blowing snow, slushy road conditions and reduced visibility.
Dynamic system brings blustery, wintry mix to the U.P. Sunday
LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning

Latest News

UP Health System-Marquette exterior
UP Health System Marquette urging men to be screened for prostate cancer
UP high schools begin to prepare for 3 weeks of remote learning.
Michigan high schools are moving to virtual learning beginning Nov. 18
The 44th annual Great American Smokeout is Thursday, making it a good time to quit one of the...
Free resources to help you stop smoking
Cars driving down Ludington St. in downtown Escanaba.
Restaurants react to closing dine-in orders
Bucks waiting to be processed.
Behind the scenes of Soderman’s Meat Processing