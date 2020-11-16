Advertisement

Delta County Courthouse closed to public, airport operating fully

The closure at the courthouse began Monday morning, November 16, 2020, with plans of reopening set for December 7, 2020.
Delta County Court House FILE PHOTO.
Delta County Court House FILE PHOTO.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Courthouse is closed to walk-in traffic from the public.

The closure began Monday morning, November 16, 2020, with plans of reopening set for December 7, 2020.

County departments are still open for business and will be staffed, servicing the public via the internet, phone, or through email. The County Directory can be located at the Delta County website for all contact information.

In emergency situations appointments will be made when necessary at the discretion of the department head depending on the service requested.

This closure also effects the courts. Please contact the court administrator of each respective court for further details on court proceedings.

The Delta County Airport is open for business, and all flights remain as previously scheduled. The Airport Administration Office as well as the Veteran’s Service office will be servicing the public by appointment only until further notice.

Please know that Delta County staff will work tirelessly to service the public to the best of their ability during this time.

“We ask that the community be patient, as phone wait times may be longer than normal," Delta county said in a release.

To view the Delta County website and locate the county directory, please visit deltacountymi.org

