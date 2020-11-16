Cold and Blustery Tuesday with Warming Beginning Wednesday
Temperatures Warm Well Above Average by Thursday
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some flurries and snow showers in the northwest-wind snow belts, mainly from Munising east
Highs: upper 20s to the 30s, warmest south
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, winds increasing, this time from the south…warmer
Highs: 30s to around 40
Thursday: Clouds mixed with sun, warmer
Highs: around 50
Friday: Mostly cloudy
Highs: 40s
Over the weekend, temperatures should be near to above average. The weather should be mostly dry with just a chance of some flurries or drizzle over portions of the north on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.