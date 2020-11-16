Cold and Blustery Tuesday with Warming Beginning Wednesday

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some flurries and snow showers in the northwest-wind snow belts, mainly from Munising east

Highs: upper 20s to the 30s, warmest south

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, winds increasing, this time from the south…warmer

Highs: 30s to around 40

Thursday: Clouds mixed with sun, warmer

Highs: around 50

Friday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 40s

Over the weekend, temperatures should be near to above average. The weather should be mostly dry with just a chance of some flurries or drizzle over portions of the north on Sunday.

