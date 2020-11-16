Advertisement

City of Negaunee appoints new Department of Public Works director

Mark Daavettila will be replacing long-time DPW worker and current Interim DPW Director Don Larson, who reached his retirement eligibility in 2020.
Negaunee City Seal (City of Negaunee)
Negaunee City Seal (City of Negaunee) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - City Manager Nate Heffron has announced the appointment of a new city Department of Public Works (DPW) director.

Mark Daavettila will serve as the city’s DPW Director beginning on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Daavettila, holds a B.S. ('09) in Civil Engineering from Michigan Technological University. He has been a licensed Professional Engineer in Michigan with 11 years of experience working in the civil engineering field. As of recent, Daavettila worked for Upper Peninsula Engineers and Architects (UPEA).

“I want welcome Mark to the City in his new role as DPW Director and wish him all the best as he settles in,” Heffron said. “I chose Mark to take over as the DPW Director because of his professionalism and work ethic. He has the knowledge we need in being a civil engineer. His fundamental understanding of our city’s infrastructure from streets, to sewers, to our water system, there isn’t an area he hasn’t been directly involved with in recent years.”

Daavettila’s previous experience and education have given him the tools to help manage the public works and the day-to-day maintenance of the city’s infrastructure services. Daavettila is inspired by projects that improve the function, visibility, and general quality of life for others.

Daavettila enjoys time with his wife, Chelsey, and their four children. In his free time, he likes to hunt, fish, and do anything outdoors.

Daavettila will be replacing long-time DPW worker and current Interim DPW Director Don Larson, who reached his retirement eligibility in 2020. Larson has served the Negaunee DPW for 23-years, from 2015 to 2017 as Foreman, and the last three as Director.

“It’s been a long haul with many changes over time, but I thank the City of Negaunee for the opportunity to serve this community,” Larson said.

“Don has been very instrumental since I have been here, especially with all the projects we have going on. I thank him for his many years for service, I wish him well on his retirement. He will be missed,” Heffron said.

