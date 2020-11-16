Advertisement

Behind the scenes of Soderman’s Meat Processing

How your prized buck turns into your favorite meats
Bucks waiting to be processed.
Bucks waiting to be processed.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. is officially in firearm deer season here and meat processors are ready for your big shots. Soderman’s Meat Processing has been a family business for more than 20 years. In an average year, Soderman’s processes and average of 1500 deer.

“Lots of sausage of course. We’re very famous for our summer and slim jims here. Everything is done in house and hickory smoked,” said Laura Soderman, co-owner of Soderman’s Meat Processing.

When you turn in your deer, the antlers and meat are assigned a number. That number stays with your deer the entire time, ensuring you get your own deer back.

“We have a hundred plus deer piled in the front that we transferred down to a referred cooler to hang up until they get processed,” said Soderman.

Then skinners skin deer every night and bring them up front to have the meat processed.

“We will cut them and package them and wrap them and pull out the meat for the sausage that needs to be done,” said Soderman.

If you decide you don’t want the meat, Soderman’s will process your deer free of charge and donare it to Sportsmen Against Hunger, a program that takes donated meat and feeds it to people in need here in Michigan. Soderman’s donates around 1000 pounds of deer meet annually. But even when it’s not hunting season, Soderman’s remains busy.

“During the regular season From January to about October we process all your domestic animals, beef and pigs and lambs,” said Soderman.

Hunters can bring their deer to Soderman’s until the end of deer season and even into January.

