A windy and chilly start to the week

West and northwest wind gusts will remain in excess of 30mph during the morning before winding down this afternoon. The setup has a cooler air mass lingering through tomorrow with temperatures trending below normal. Highs will be in the low 30s today with mainly 20s tomorrow. Otherwise, a gradual warm-up develops with the rest of the week staying quiet.

Today: Windy, light snow showers east, cooler and mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Blustery, partly to mostly cloudy with light snow east and chilly

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s west, low 30s east

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly 30s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warmer, and breezy

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s with low 50s near Lake Michigan

Friday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Around 40°

Saturday: Cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mainly 30s

Sunday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Continued 30s

