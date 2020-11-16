Advertisement

A windy and chilly start to the week

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West and northwest wind gusts will remain in excess of 30mph during the morning before winding down this afternoon. The setup has a cooler air mass lingering through tomorrow with temperatures trending below normal. Highs will be in the low 30s today with mainly 20s tomorrow. Otherwise, a gradual warm-up develops with the rest of the week staying quiet.

Today: Windy, light snow showers east, cooler and mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Blustery, partly to mostly cloudy with light snow east and chilly

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s west, low 30s east

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly 30s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warmer, and breezy

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s with low 50s near Lake Michigan

Friday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Around 40°

Saturday: Cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mainly 30s

Sunday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Continued 30s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus (MGN graphic)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: State adds 7K COVID-19 cases Saturday, UP increases by 185
Potential hazards include blowing snow, slushy road conditions and reduced visibility.
Dynamic system brings blustery, wintry mix to the U.P. Sunday
LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning
MHSAA Suspends Fall Tournaments, Winter Sports Per MDHHS Emergency Order

Latest News

Blowing snow possible for eastern counties during the morning commute
Snowy and blustery conditions over the eastern U.P. Monday as dry air gradually develops out west
Potential hazards include blowing snow, slushy road conditions and reduced visibility.
Dynamic system brings blustery, wintry mix to the U.P. Sunday
Karl Bohnak's weather for November 13, 2020
Windy Weather Expected This Weekend as the Hunt Begins
weekend rain
When rain & snow returns this weekend