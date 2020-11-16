A windy and chilly start to the week
West and northwest wind gusts will remain in excess of 30mph during the morning before winding down this afternoon. The setup has a cooler air mass lingering through tomorrow with temperatures trending below normal. Highs will be in the low 30s today with mainly 20s tomorrow. Otherwise, a gradual warm-up develops with the rest of the week staying quiet.
Today: Windy, light snow showers east, cooler and mostly cloudy
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Tuesday: Blustery, partly to mostly cloudy with light snow east and chilly
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s west, low 30s east
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mainly 30s
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warmer, and breezy
>Highs: Mid to upper 40s with low 50s near Lake Michigan
Friday: Mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Around 40°
Saturday: Cloudy and cooler
>Highs: Mainly 30s
Sunday: Cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Continued 30s
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.