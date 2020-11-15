Advertisement

UP non-profit organization teams up with LUNAFEST

19th Annual LUNAFEST
19th Annual LUNAFEST
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Girls on the Run UP has partnered with LUNA Bar to be a part of the first ever LUNAFEST Virtual Screening.

LUNAFEST is an opportunity for female filmmakers to make short films for women and about women. This year marks the 19th annual event.

The screening started Saturday and will continue until 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are 20 dollars each and all proceeds will go to Girls on the Run UP.

Executive Director Cindy Merkel said the best part is you never have to leave your home.

“Given our circumstances with the pandemic, they’ve turned it into a virtual film festival which has just been wonderful because we can all sit back in our own comfortable chairs in the living room and experience and enjoy and appreciate the efforts of the woman filmmakers that are included this year,” Merkel said.

Girls on the Run UP is a 10-week program designed to help girls ages 8 to 13 build confidence and find themselves.

To register to LUNAFEST visit the Girls on the Run UP website: https://www.gotrmichup.org.

Also, the link to the film trailer on YouTube can be found here

