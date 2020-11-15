Advertisement

Sources: Whitmer administration to announce new coronavirus restrictions

An official announcement is expected Sunday evening.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is preparing to release tighter coronavirus restrictions Sunday, sources tell TV6 & FOX UP.

An official announcement is expected Sunday evening following a meeting with the governor and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Gov. Whitmer warned Thursday that she was “strongly considering” any action to combat COVID-19 spread as cases, hospitalizations and deaths are skyrocketing. The surge comes as the firearm deer season begins and Thanksgiving approaches.

The new order is again expected to come from the state health department. This is an entirely separate part of law than the authority Whitmer used to issue her original executive orders.

The following new restrictions are expected to be effective Monday and last for three weeks:

  • Everyone must work from home unless impossible to do so
  • Restrictions on indoor construction (workers per square foot)
  • All high schools will be remote
  • No dine-in service for bars or restaurants

This is all of the information that is available at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

