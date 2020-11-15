Advertisement

Prater’s 59-yard FG lifts Lions to 30-27 win over Washington

Detroit Lions beat the Football Team
Detroit Lions beat the Football Team(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Matt Prater made a 59-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Detroit Lions to a 30-27 win over Washington.

Matthew Stafford threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first half and directed the winning drive with just 16 seconds left. The Lions won at home for the first time in more than a year after building a 14-point lead at halftime and going ahead 24-3 midway through the third quarter.

Washington (2-7) pulled into a tie by scoring touchdowns on three straight series in the second half in Alex Smith’s first start in nearly two years.

