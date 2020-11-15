Advertisement

MHSAA Suspends Fall Tournaments, Winter Sports Per MDHHS Emergency Order

(WLUC/MHSAA)
By MHSAA
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has suspended its Fall tournaments for girls volleyball, girls swimming & diving and football, and all winter practices and competitions scheduled to begin over the next three weeks per the emergency order to pause activity announced Sunday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The volleyball and swimming & diving tournaments have one week remaining, with MHSAA Finals for both previously scheduled for Nov. 21. The 11 and 8-Player Football Playoffs also are nearing their conclusions, with the 8-player postseason two games from completion and 11-player down to its final three rounds.

Executive Director Mark Uyl:

“We understand the need for action, and we will explore all options to complete our Fall tournaments when restrictions are lifted. We will assess everything over the next three weeks relative to Fall and Winter sports and come up with a plan that keeps us connected to our goal, for months, of having three seasons that are played to their conclusions.”

