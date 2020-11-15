Dynamic system brings blustery, wintry mix to the U.P. Sunday

The warm frontal system that produced milder temps and rainy conditions in the U.P. Saturday lifts out of the region overnight. In its wake, the cold front and parent low pressure system enters the western counties Sunday morning, bringing in an initial wintry mix of rain & snow, followed by snow into the daytime hours. Snow coverage spreads from west to east as Sunday afternoon progresses, and Yoopers may experience a sharp drop in temperatures during the usual warm time period of the day. Blowing snow also a potential hazard in combination with gusty winds from the west direction exceeding 40 mph. Cold front expected to exit the U.P. early Monday morning, but potential for lake effect snow remains over the NW wind belts (Lake Superior shore).

Sunday: Cloudy and blustery with a chance of wintry mix of rain & snow, then becoming snow in the afternoon

Highs: 30s

Monday: Variable cloudiness and blustery with a chance of lake effect snow along the NW wind belts (Lake Superior shore)

Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and blustery

Highs: 30

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

Highs: 40s

Friday: Variable cloudiness

Highs: 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

Highs: 30s

