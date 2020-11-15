Dynamic system brings blustery, wintry mix to the U.P. Sunday
Blowing snow a possibility from powerful wind; afternoon temps dropping below freezing in some locations
The warm frontal system that produced milder temps and rainy conditions in the U.P. Saturday lifts out of the region overnight. In its wake, the cold front and parent low pressure system enters the western counties Sunday morning, bringing in an initial wintry mix of rain & snow, followed by snow into the daytime hours. Snow coverage spreads from west to east as Sunday afternoon progresses, and Yoopers may experience a sharp drop in temperatures during the usual warm time period of the day. Blowing snow also a potential hazard in combination with gusty winds from the west direction exceeding 40 mph. Cold front expected to exit the U.P. early Monday morning, but potential for lake effect snow remains over the NW wind belts (Lake Superior shore).
Sunday: Cloudy and blustery with a chance of wintry mix of rain & snow, then becoming snow in the afternoon
Highs: 30s
Monday: Variable cloudiness and blustery with a chance of lake effect snow along the NW wind belts (Lake Superior shore)
Highs: 30s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and blustery
Highs: 30
Wednesday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 40
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
Highs: 40s
Friday: Variable cloudiness
Highs: 40
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers
Highs: 30s
