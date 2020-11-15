Dustin Johnson wins Masters in record fashion

AUGUSTA, GA. (AP) - Dustin Johnson has blown away the field to win his first Masters.

His five-stroke margin is the largest at the Masters since Tiger Woods won by 12 in 1997. And his 20-under-par 268 was two strokes better than the record set by Woods in 1997 and matched by Jordan Spieth in 2015. Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im tied for second at 15 under.

Justin Thomas was fourth at 12 under. Woods, the defending champion, shot a 10 on the par-3 12th hole, the highest score of his career, and finished with a 76.

