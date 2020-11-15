Advertisement

Dustin Johnson wins Masters in record fashion

Dustin Johnson wins the Masters.
Dustin Johnson wins the Masters.(CBS)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, GA. (AP) - Dustin Johnson has blown away the field to win his first Masters.

His five-stroke margin is the largest at the Masters since Tiger Woods won by 12 in 1997. And his 20-under-par 268 was two strokes better than the record set by Woods in 1997 and matched by Jordan Spieth in 2015. Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im tied for second at 15 under.

Justin Thomas was fourth at 12 under. Woods, the defending champion, shot a 10 on the par-3 12th hole, the highest score of his career, and finished with a 76.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus (MGN graphic)
Sources: Whitmer administration to announce new coronavirus restrictions
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: State adds 7K COVID-19 cases Saturday, UP increases by 185
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Michigan again reports record COVID-19 daily case counts Friday
An eight-point buck harvested in Upper Michigan in 2019 (Carrie Farley)
Upper Michigan Deer Hunt 2020: Send, view pictures

Latest News

Dustin Johnson watches his drive on the fifth tee during the final round of the Masters golf...
Dustin Johnson coasts to 5-shot win and 1st Masters title
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates his touchdown run with David Bakhtiari during the...
Bakhtiari signs $105.5 million extension with Packers, becomes highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history
The Green Bay Packers defense celebrates after an interception and touchdown return during the...
Packers struggle against Jaguars, manage to pull off a win
Detroit Lions beat the Football Team
Prater’s 59-yard FG lifts Lions to 30-27 win over Washington