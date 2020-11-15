Advertisement

Badgers dominate Wolverines, 49-11

Wisconsin scored 28 unanswered points before halftime
Graham Mertz
Graham Mertz(WBAY)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 13th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers beat the Michigan Wolverines, 49-11, on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

After missing two weeks of play due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, the Badgers were eager to get back on the field and it showed.

Quarterback Graham Mertz returned to the field after testing positive for the Coronavirus and finished 12 of 22 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Nakia Watson stepped up in the absence of Garrett Groshek rushing for 65 yards and two touchdowns.

The Badgers improved to 2-0 and will prepare to travel to Northwestern next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus (MGN graphic)
Sources: Whitmer administration to announce new coronavirus restrictions
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: State adds 7K COVID-19 cases Saturday, UP increases by 185
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Michigan again reports record COVID-19 daily case counts Friday
An eight-point buck harvested in Upper Michigan in 2019 (Carrie Farley)
Upper Michigan Deer Hunt 2020: Send, view pictures

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates his touchdown run with David Bakhtiari during the...
Bakhtiari signs $105.5 million extension with Packers, becomes highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history
Dustin Johnson wins the Masters.
Dustin Johnson wins Masters in record fashion
The Green Bay Packers defense celebrates after an interception and touchdown return during the...
Packers struggle against Jaguars, manage to pull off a win
Detroit Lions beat the Football Team
Prater’s 59-yard FG lifts Lions to 30-27 win over Washington