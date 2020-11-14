Wreaths sell out within hours at Marquette Regional History Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Shailah’s Flower Garden hosted a wreath sale Saturday at Marquette Regional History Center and it sold out within a couple hours.

Rental Coordinator Jessica Bays said the sale started at 10 a.m. and by noon all of the wreaths were purchased.

For those who showed up after the wreaths were sold, Bays said there is a part two coming November 28.

'We all decided that we should do an extended sale," Bays said. “A percentage of that would come back to the museum and then we would be supporting our local artists in the community.”

Guests also had the opportunity to purchased art work. Since the annual Holiday Art Sale was canceled due to COVID-19, the museum will sell the art through the New Year.

As part of Marquette Regional History Center’s annual “Dollhouse Days”, memberships to the museum were being offered Saturday with a 10 percent discount and a free book called, “Harvesting the Wilderness” by Tyoga Lumber Company and Onota Township.

