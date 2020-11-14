Advertisement

Wreaths sell out within hours at Marquette Regional History Center

Wreath sale at Marquette Regional History Center
Wreath sale at Marquette Regional History Center(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Shailah’s Flower Garden hosted a wreath sale Saturday at Marquette Regional History Center and it sold out within a couple hours.

Rental Coordinator Jessica Bays said the sale started at 10 a.m. and by noon all of the wreaths were purchased.

For those who showed up after the wreaths were sold, Bays said there is a part two coming November 28.

'We all decided that we should do an extended sale," Bays said. “A percentage of that would come back to the museum and then we would be supporting our local artists in the community.”

Guests also had the opportunity to purchased art work. Since the annual Holiday Art Sale was canceled due to COVID-19, the museum will sell the art through the New Year.

As part of Marquette Regional History Center’s annual “Dollhouse Days”, memberships to the museum were being offered Saturday with a 10 percent discount and a free book called, “Harvesting the Wilderness” by Tyoga Lumber Company and Onota Township.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitmer, DNR take action to shut down Line 5 after after a transition period
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Michigan again reports record COVID-19 daily case counts Friday
An eight-point buck harvested in Upper Michigan in 2019 (Carrie Farley)
Upper Michigan Deer Hunt 2020: Send, view pictures
Voting and elections in Upper Michigan.
AG Nessel reports a claim of Marquette voter fraud found to be false

Latest News

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: State adds 7K COVID-19 cases Saturday, UP increases by 185
The building includes a hair salon for a one-stop-shop featuring health wellness and...
Studio SkinCare wellness open for business in Gwinn
Ottawa Sportsman Club hosts annual sight in days
Ottawa Sportsmen Club holds annual rifle preparation event
Presque Isle Park loop closes for the season