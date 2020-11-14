Windy Weather Expected This Weekend as the Hunt Begins

Saturday: Becoming windy, with sun filtered by high clouds, chance of showers south by evening

Highs: 40s

Rain likely across the U.P. at night, possibly changing to snow by morning in the west

Sunday: Windy, some rain east changing to snow showers and flurries, some snow west with a couple of inches possible

Highs: 30s west, 40s east, temperatures falling during the day on strong westerly winds

Monday: Brisk west winds and cold, some snow showers and flurries Copper Country and far northeastern U.P.

Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Cold, chance of early flurries north, partly cloudy

Highs: mainly 20s, but around 30 far south

Look for a windy warm up on Wednesday with mild weather Thursday into early Friday. Little or no precipitation is expected during mid and latter portions of the week.

