Windy Weather Expected This Weekend as the Hunt Begins
Plan on Rain Saturday Night with Some Rain and Snow Sunday
Saturday: Becoming windy, with sun filtered by high clouds, chance of showers south by evening
Highs: 40s
Rain likely across the U.P. at night, possibly changing to snow by morning in the west
Sunday: Windy, some rain east changing to snow showers and flurries, some snow west with a couple of inches possible
Highs: 30s west, 40s east, temperatures falling during the day on strong westerly winds
Monday: Brisk west winds and cold, some snow showers and flurries Copper Country and far northeastern U.P.
Highs: 30s
Tuesday: Cold, chance of early flurries north, partly cloudy
Highs: mainly 20s, but around 30 far south
Look for a windy warm up on Wednesday with mild weather Thursday into early Friday. Little or no precipitation is expected during mid and latter portions of the week.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.