Windy Weather Expected This Weekend as the Hunt Begins

Plan on Rain Saturday Night with Some Rain and Snow Sunday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Saturday: Becoming windy, with sun filtered by high clouds, chance of showers south by evening

Highs: 40s

Rain likely across the U.P. at night, possibly changing to snow by morning in the west

Sunday: Windy, some rain east changing to snow showers and flurries, some snow west with a couple of inches possible

Highs: 30s west, 40s east, temperatures falling during the day on strong westerly winds

Monday: Brisk west winds and cold, some snow showers and flurries Copper Country and far northeastern U.P.

Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Cold, chance of early flurries north, partly cloudy

Highs: mainly 20s, but around 30 far south

Look for a windy warm up on Wednesday with mild weather Thursday into early Friday. Little or no precipitation is expected during mid and latter portions of the week.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

