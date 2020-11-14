UPDATE: State adds 7K COVID-19 cases Saturday, UP increases by 185

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Upper Michigan added 185 coronavirus cases and two new deaths Saturday. Two cases we removed from Luce County.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger: 2 cases



Baraga: 8 cases



Chippewa: 15 cases



Delta: 33 cases



Dickinson: 41 cases



Gogebic: 13 cases



Houghton: 21 cases



Iron: 7 cases



Keweenaw: 2 cases



Luce: -2 cases



Mackinac: 4 cases



Marquette: 29 cases, 1 death



Menominee: 6 cases



Ontonagon: 2 cases, 1 death



Schoolcraft: 4 cases

As of Saturday, Nov. 14, at 5:15 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 9,154 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 4,084 are considered recovered and 181 have resulted in death.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 12.8%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 81 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Nov. 12. Thirty-two patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This data wasn’t updated on Nov. 13 or Nov. 14.

Aspirus hospitals have 12 coronavirus patients, with eight in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one patient, who is not in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has nine coronavirus patients, with three in the ICU. Helen Joy Newberry Hospital has four coronavirus patients, with none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has ten coronavirus patients, with four in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has three patients, with none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 35 coronavirus patients, with 12 of those in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has seven coronavirus patients, with three in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 176,421 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 4.49 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 14.

Michigan reported 7,072 new cases Nov. 14. So, the state’s total cases are up to 251,813. Sixty-five new deaths were reported statewide, with 36 from vital records review. In total, 7,994 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries are at 138,862. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

