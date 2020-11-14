Studio SkinCare wellness open for business in Gwinn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - How about taking a break inside from the cold -- by relaxing in a cozy sauna. A new business in Marquette County offers that experience and more.

Studio SkinCare opened for business this past week in Gwinn and features an infrared sauna, which heats the body directly.

They also provide body treatments, facials, tanning and waxing.

Services are by appointment only.

Also inside is Kelly’s Cuts & Colors, making it a one-stop-shop for hair salon and wellness services.

Studio SkinCare owner Tori Nyquist said the pandemic delayed the opening, about three months later than the projected date -- but it was all worth it.

“It’s a dream come true for me. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. And the opportunity came last fall and I actually bought the whole building," she said.

With regard to COVID-19 safety measures, masks are required for entry and capacity down to the minimum for social-distancing.

“You know it’s just me, Kelly’s here part-time. I don’t have a front desk person so when you come in for a service it’s just you and I,” Nyquist said.

Studio SkinCare’s open house is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21.

They are also taking applications for a nail technician.

To call for an appointment: 906-360-7247

For more information including daily to weekly specials, follow Studio SkinCare via social media: Facebook, Instagram

