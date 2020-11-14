Presque Isle Park loop closes for the season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the Friday evening hours draw to an end at Presque Isle Park, the loop to the back end of the island officially closes to vehicles for the season.

Marquette Community Services announced significant snowfall accumulation to close the back loop of Peter White Drive to vehicular traffic ahead of winter.

Foot traffic is still allowed during park hours for hiking, snowshoeing and enjoying nature.

Marquette Community Services Director Jon Swenson said the closure will keep the back side of the island as pristine and close to nature as possible.

“We have something that’s just absolutely so special at Presque Isle. You know, 323 acres of pretty close to pristine wilderness -- as close as you’re going to get within a metro setting,” said Swenson.

Presque Isle Park hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

No smoking, no open fires and no camping allowed on the island. Dogs are only permitted inside your vehicle.

For more information: Presque Isle - City of Marquette Webpage

