Ottawa Sportsman Club holds annual rifle preparation event

PELKIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hunters have started gearing up for deer hunting season at Ottawa Sportsmen’s Club.

The organization is hosting its two-day Sight-In Days event so people can begin adjusting their rifles.

The event takes place Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.

Board member Tyler Harkonen asks that everyone registers inside the main building and gets a target before heading to the range.

Throughout the two-day festivities, guests can participate in raffles and sign up for a buck contest.

“The prizes that we have here for the raffle are from Woodland Firearms in Baraga and Wilkinson’s General Store in Baraga," Harkonen said. “We try to find prizes that people can use while they’re up here for their hunt.”

There is warm coffee waiting for hunters once they come from the range.

The range is open to the public, but the organization asks for a donation to help keep up with maintenance.

Deer season begins Nov. 15.

