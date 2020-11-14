Advertisement

GAME RECAP: Indiana at Michigan State

Michigan State is left scoreless by the Hoosiers, 24-0.
Michigan State University unveiled a tribute to the late coach George Perles
Michigan State University unveiled a tribute to the late coach George Perles(Michigan State University Football Twitter)
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football took on No. 10 Indiana today at Spartan Stadium, and it wasn’t great for the green-and-white. MSU lost 24-0, and gave up their three-year possession of the Old Brass Spittoon trophy. Michigan State still leads the all-time series 48-17-2, but the team falls to 1-3 and Indiana continues their season undefeated at 4-0.

FIRST QUARTER:

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is picked off by Michigan State’s Shakur Brown and he returns it for 15 yards. This is Penix Jr.'s second interception of the season.

Indiana running back Stevie Scott takes it to the endzone for eight yards. The extra point is good and the Hoosiers lead 7-0 with 2:11 to go in this first quarter.

MSU fumbles and turns the ball over. Indiana takes advantage and Penix Jr. completes a 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ty Fryfogle. The extra point is good and Indiana is up 14-0.

End of 1st Quarter: Indiana 14, MSU 0.

SECOND QUARTER:

In the first five minutes of play, there are back-to-back interceptions by both teams. Penix Jr.'s pass is intercepted a second time by Shakur Brown. Once Michigan State gets the ball, Rocky Lombardi’s pass gets intercepted by Tiawan Mullen.

Charles Campbell’s 21-yard field goal is good and Indiana stays on top, 17-0 with 9:22 left in the second quarter.

Halfway through this quarter, Michigan State puts in redshirt freshman quarterback Payton Thorne.

Penix Jr. looks for Fryfogle and he takes it for a long 65-yard touchdown. With the extra point, Indiana continues to lead 24-0. There is 4:56 to go in this quarter.

Indiana puts in Campbell, but he misses the 41-yard field goal kick. Indiana still leads 24-0.

End of 2nd Quarter: Indiana 24, MSU 0.

THIRD QUARTER:

Michigan State had moments where Payton Thorne looked comfortable moving the ball fast and throwing it away when the opportunity wasn’t there. All in all, nothing big happened for both teams and they both could not score.

End of 3rd Quarter: Indiana 24, MSU 0.

FOURTH QUARTER:

Thorne went on the run and he finds Jayden Reed, who takes it 27 yards. On the very next play, the ball is intercepted by Indiana’s Reese Taylor.

FINAL SCORE: Indiana 24, MSU 0.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitmer, DNR take action to shut down Line 5 after after a transition period
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Michigan again reports record COVID-19 daily case counts Friday
An eight-point buck harvested in Upper Michigan in 2019 (Carrie Farley)
Upper Michigan Deer Hunt 2020: Send, view pictures
Voting and elections in Upper Michigan.
AG Nessel reports a claim of Marquette voter fraud found to be false

Latest News

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: State adds 7K COVID-19 cases Saturday, UP increases by 185
The building includes a hair salon for a one-stop-shop featuring health wellness and...
Studio SkinCare wellness open for business in Gwinn
Wreath sale at Marquette Regional History Center
Wreaths sell out within hours at Marquette Regional History Center
Ottawa Sportsman Club hosts annual sight in days
Ottawa Sportsmen Club holds annual rifle preparation event
Presque Isle Park loop closes for the season