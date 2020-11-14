GAME RECAP: Indiana at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football took on No. 10 Indiana today at Spartan Stadium, and it wasn’t great for the green-and-white. MSU lost 24-0, and gave up their three-year possession of the Old Brass Spittoon trophy. Michigan State still leads the all-time series 48-17-2, but the team falls to 1-3 and Indiana continues their season undefeated at 4-0.

FIRST QUARTER:

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is picked off by Michigan State’s Shakur Brown and he returns it for 15 yards. This is Penix Jr.'s second interception of the season.

Indiana running back Stevie Scott takes it to the endzone for eight yards. The extra point is good and the Hoosiers lead 7-0 with 2:11 to go in this first quarter.

MSU fumbles and turns the ball over. Indiana takes advantage and Penix Jr. completes a 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ty Fryfogle. The extra point is good and Indiana is up 14-0.

End of 1st Quarter: Indiana 14, MSU 0.

SECOND QUARTER:

In the first five minutes of play, there are back-to-back interceptions by both teams. Penix Jr.'s pass is intercepted a second time by Shakur Brown. Once Michigan State gets the ball, Rocky Lombardi’s pass gets intercepted by Tiawan Mullen.

Charles Campbell’s 21-yard field goal is good and Indiana stays on top, 17-0 with 9:22 left in the second quarter.

Halfway through this quarter, Michigan State puts in redshirt freshman quarterback Payton Thorne.

Penix Jr. looks for Fryfogle and he takes it for a long 65-yard touchdown. With the extra point, Indiana continues to lead 24-0. There is 4:56 to go in this quarter.

Indiana puts in Campbell, but he misses the 41-yard field goal kick. Indiana still leads 24-0.

End of 2nd Quarter: Indiana 24, MSU 0.

THIRD QUARTER:

Michigan State had moments where Payton Thorne looked comfortable moving the ball fast and throwing it away when the opportunity wasn’t there. All in all, nothing big happened for both teams and they both could not score.

End of 3rd Quarter: Indiana 24, MSU 0.

FOURTH QUARTER:

Thorne went on the run and he finds Jayden Reed, who takes it 27 yards. On the very next play, the ball is intercepted by Indiana’s Reese Taylor.

FINAL SCORE: Indiana 24, MSU 0.

