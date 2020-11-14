Advertisement

Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Less people are planning to travel for Thanksgivnig this year because of COVID-19.

AAA estimates a 10% drop in travel and only about 50 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s a drop from 55 million in 2019.

As pandemic numbers continue to surge, AAA expects that number to be even lower.

AAA says that anyone who is traveling during the holiday should plan ahead, be prepared for COVID-19 protocols, follow health guidance and know the restrictions at the destination.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitmer, DNR take action to shut down Line 5 after after a transition period
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Michigan again reports record COVID-19 daily case counts Friday
Voting and elections in Upper Michigan.
AG Nessel reports a claim of Marquette voter fraud found to be false
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan, state record single-day records for new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta’s deadly path
A mockup of the SpaceX crew capsule is seen on display in front of the Vehicle Assembly...
SpaceX crew flight delayed; Musk gets mixed COVID-19 results