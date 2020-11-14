Expansion underway for Calumet Electronics

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Calumet Electronics is expanding its manufacturing facility in order to keep up with the high demand of their consumers.

Vice president, Todd Brassard, said once the pandemic hit the country, Calumet Electronics became an essential supplier to health care facilities.

“We produced over 200,000 circuit boards in just a few months that go into ventilators used in the treatment of COVID.”

Now as cases still rise and ICU beds near maximum capacity, the company must adjust to the demand.

On top of adding a new 35,000 square foot building directly behind its current facility on Depot Street, the electronic business is also incorporating a piece of history.

“We’re really excited to add the bathhouse to our campus. It’s really good to be your own neighbor.”

The Calumet and Hecla Bathhouse was built in 1910 for mine workers to use. The company bought the building in early November and will now use it as its headquarters and corporate office space.

With expansion comes job opportunity. Currently, the company is seeking to fill over 300 positions.

“Right now we have an immediate need to hire engineers, to hire business professionals and to hire manufacturing workforce.”

The plan is to move into the bathhouse by December. The new building is expected to be completed by Fall 2021.

