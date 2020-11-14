Advertisement

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing and flu shots in Schoolcraft County

The LMAS District Health Department and the National Guard try to control the spread with cases on the rise.
LMAS District Health Department logo on blurred coronavirus image.(LMAS/MGN/WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Stan Mikelsavage is a Technical Sergeant in the Michigan Air National Guard. He and his fellow guard members have been working tirelessly to test people for COVID-19 as cases are on the rise.

"We’re out in the field anywhere between six to seven days a week,” Mikelsavage said.

On Saturday, he was stationed at the Schoolcraft County Road Commission garage in Manistique. The National Guard and the LMAS District Health Department held drive-thru testing for the fourth time in two weeks.

Those coming for the COVID-19 test could also get a flu shot, if they had not had one already. Health officials had tests available for some 500 people as well as 250 flu vaccines.

To get the test results, Deputy Public Information Officer Leann Espinoza says people can check their results online.

“You register for a portal,” Espinoza explained, "and you can go on and access your test results. Now, they do say that test results can take up to five to seven days to get back.”

The health department also revealed some tests could be done quickly and released after a minimum of three days. Nevertheless, Espinoza urges everyone across the county and around the Upper Peninsula to take precautions.

“Our health department advice right now,” she stated, "is to still keep doing the small things that we know make a difference. Wear your mask and social distance with anybody that is not within your immediate household.”

Despite how hard these past several months have been for the entire country, Mikelsavage says it is a privilege to help fellow Americans.

"It’s a great honor to come out through this pandemic and be able to provide our assistance,” he said.

There are no planned health department testing sites in the coming weeks in Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. However, Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital will hold drive-thru testing this week from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, and 2:00-4:00 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

