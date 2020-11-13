YMCA of Marquette County suspending Day Passes and Nationwide Memberships indefinitely

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Monday, November 16th, the YMCA of Marquette County will suspend Day Passes and Nationwide Memberships until further notice.

The Membership and West End Y Director, Rachel Berglund, says this was a move that had to happen.

“Due to a rise in the cases,” Berglund explained, "right now, we are suspending that to just stick with local numbers and try to serve our community best and keep everybody safe while they are exercising.”

The Nationwide Memberships allow members to access any YMCA locations across the entire country, while Day Passes allow people to spend time in the facility for the day.

"We’re essentially trying to limit our unique individuals that are coming into the building that could potentially be spreading the virus,” Berglund continued.

She says certain programs and sections of the building will still be available, as local members and annual pass holders are still allowed at the facility.

“Our Marquette location is still operating our daycare center and our group exercise program,” she said. "We are still operating our whole facility, including the pool area and exercise classes for members.”

And, although people are urged to use caution when going out in public, Berglund assures members the YMCA will remain open with proper safety measures.

"The YMCA is still going to be here serving our members with group classes and an opportunity to exercise,” she stated.

The K.I. Sawyer and Gilbert Before and After School care programs, as well as the schools where they are held, will also be closed until November 30th.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.