When rain & snow returns this weekend

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Light snow showers linger along the northwesterly wind belts during the morning. This weekend becomes active as an upper-level trough digs deep across the Great Lakes. We will have an area of low pressure and move in by Sunday morning. Rain will spread from south to north tomorrow evening and continue through Opening Day with it slowly transitioning to snow. Plus, winds will ramp up gusts will push in excess of 40mph at times on Sunday.

Today: Light snow showers early with clouds decreasing and cooler

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low to mid-30s elsewhere

Saturday: Sunshine early on with clouds increasing. Then, rain spreading from the south by the evening

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low to mid 40s elsewhere

Sunday: Rainy, cloudy and windy with gusts in excess of 40mph. Rain transitions to snow from west to east during the day

>Highs: Around 40° overnight with temps falling in the 30s during the day

Monday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers along northwesterly wind belts and cooler

>Highs: Mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and chilly

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and moderating temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Cloudy and milder

>Highs: Low to mid 40s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

