WCHA to highlights 70 years of excellence this season

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - – The Men’s League of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association will celebrate seven decades of history this season the league announced Thursday.

Beginning in December, the league will announce a series of All-Decade Teams along with a Coach and Player of the Decade for the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. Current and former WCHA member institutions submitted nearly 200 players and coaches for consideration. The honorees will be selected by a panel of WCHA staff and media members who have covered the league.

“As the oldest and most historic college hockey league in the NCAA, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association has established A Tradition of Excellence since its founding in 1951,” WCHA Men’s League Commissioner Bill Robertson said. “Our alumni include some of the greatest players in intercollegiate, amateur and professional hockey and we are excited to recognize their excellence during the years they competed in the WCHA.”

Home to a record 37 national championships, 16 Hobey Baker Award winners, 407 All-Americans, more than 450 National Hockey League players and over 100 Olympians, the WCHA has been one of the most successful and decorated leagues in intercollegiate hockey. The league will announce its 1950s honorees during the first week of December and will follow with the remaining six decades on a bi-weekly basis beginning with the 1960s during the week of Jan. 4, 2021.

Members of the All-Decade Selection Panel include: Bill Brophy, WCHA historian; Dave Fischer, USA Hockey; Shane Frederick, former WCHA beat writer – Mankato Free Press; John Gilbert, former WCHA beat writer – Minneapolis Star Tribune; Kevin Gorg, former WCHA Final Five reporter – FSN; Doug Johnson, former publisher – Let’s Play Hockey; Randy Johnson, Minneapolis Star Tribune; Todd Milewski, Wisconsin State Journal; Kevin Pates, former WCHA beat writer – Duluth News Tribune; Brad Schlossman, Grand Forks Herald; Greg Shepherd, WCHA Supervisor of Officials; Gregg Wong, former WCHA beat writer – St. Paul Pioneer Press. WCHA Marketing and Communications Manager Todd Bell is the selection panel coordinator.

