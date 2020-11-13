Advertisement

Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies

Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of...
Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of an infant who tested positive for heroin.(San Angelo Police Department/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — Police say a 2-month-old girl who tested positive for heroin after being found unresponsive with injection marks at a West Texas home over the weekend has died.

San Angelo police said Thursday that Brixlee Marie Lee died Tuesday at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Police say officers rushed Brixlee to a San Angelo hospital Saturday after responding to a report of an unconscious infant.

Hospital staff found injection marks on her extremities and head, and her urine tested positive for heroin.

Later that day she was taken to Cook Children’s, where she was on life support until she was pronounced dead.

Two-Month-Old Injured Heroin-Positive Infant Dies Brixlee Marie Lee, the two-month-old infant who was recently placed...

Posted by San Angelo Police Department on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan, state record single-day records for new COVID-19 cases
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on coronavirus in Michigan. FILE PHOTO.
No details provided ahead of Thursday afternoon press conference with the governor
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Governor Whitmer speaking during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Governor Whitmer advises Michigan residents to keep Thanksgiving celebrations to single household gatherings
Coronavirus in the workplace.
As COVID-19 cases rise, state emphasizes worker protections in offices, remote work policies

Latest News

The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen...
Nintendo revives Game & Watch console for its 40th anniversary
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Hurricane Center: An Iota could follow Eta’s deadly path
A set of tips and reminders for hunters going out during the 2020 season, as well as a...
Deer Season opens with some advice from Indian Country Sports
Deer Hunting Season Opens
There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut,...
2 dead, 1 missing in blast at Conn. veterans hospital outbuilding