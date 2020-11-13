Salvation Army bell ringers in Delta County begin Friday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army bell ringers kicked off the season in Delta County Friday. There are eight locations this year: Hobby Lobby, Walgreens, two kettles at Walmart, Tractor Supply, Pat’s IGA, Elmer’s County Market and a new location across from the RRN Media Plaza on Ludington St. by Center Court.

There’s also a new way to donate money. All bell ringers wear an apron with a QR code for you to scan with your phone for contactless donations.

“You don’t even have to be anywhere near the kettle. You can be 4-5 feet away and go to the website and make a donation that way,” said Maj. Alex Norton of the Salvation Army in Escanaba.

The Salvation Army says COVID-19 has made it more costly to care for the community this year. Everyone at Salvation Army is thankful for all donations.

If you are interested in becoming a bell ringer this year, you can contact Salvation Army of Escanaba at (906) 786-0590.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.