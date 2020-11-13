Advertisement

Salvation Army bell ringers in Delta County begin Friday

There’s still a need for more bell ringers
Red kettle on the tenth block of Ludington St. in Escanaba.
Red kettle on the tenth block of Ludington St. in Escanaba.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army bell ringers kicked off the season in Delta County Friday. There are eight locations this year: Hobby Lobby, Walgreens, two kettles at Walmart, Tractor Supply, Pat’s IGA, Elmer’s County Market and a new location across from the RRN Media Plaza on Ludington St. by Center Court.

There’s also a new way to donate money. All bell ringers wear an apron with a QR code for you to scan with your phone for contactless donations.

“You don’t even have to be anywhere near the kettle. You can be 4-5 feet away and go to the website and make a donation that way,” said Maj. Alex Norton of the Salvation Army in Escanaba.

The Salvation Army says COVID-19 has made it more costly to care for the community this year. Everyone at Salvation Army is thankful for all donations.

If you are interested in becoming a bell ringer this year, you can contact Salvation Army of Escanaba at (906) 786-0590.

