Packers great Paul Hornung dies

Inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986
Paul Hornung dies at age 84
Paul Hornung dies at age 84(Packers.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Kent. (WLUC) -

Paul Hornung, the dazzling ``Golden Boy'' of the Green Bay Packers whose singular ability as a runner, receiver, quarterback and kicker helped turn the team into an NFL dynasty, has died. He was 84. Hornung won the Heisman Trophy at Notre Dame, then headed to the Packers. He was the NFL MVP in 1961 and played on four championship teams. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986. Hornung and another of the league’s top stars, Detroit’s Alex Karras, were suspended for 1963 by Commissioner Pete Rozelle for betting on NFL games and associating with undesirable persons. They returned to the NFL the next year.

