Outdoor expansion grants available for U.P. small businesses

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - With temperatures cooling down and indoor groups limited, businesses are looking for ways to expand their capacity through the winter.

The Small Business Association of Michigan is offering grants to ten U.P. businesses to add winterized outdoor facilities. Businesses of any kind can receive between $1,000 - $10,000.

The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce says it’s important for small businesses to find creative ways to survive the upcoming winter months.

“It’s definitely better to be outdoors than indoors during these times,” said GINCC Executive Director Bob Hendrickson. “The U.P. is a challenge, but we hope that businesses are able to adapt and survive through these times by looking at additional venues and trying to utilize the outdoors as a way to do it.”

Applications open November 18 at 12:00 p.m. The grants are open to any qualified business in Upper Michigan. Businesses will be considered on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, visit miwintergrants.org.

