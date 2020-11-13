’O Tannenbaum!’ Meister’s Tree Farm in Marquette to open as scheduled Nov. 27

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s a time-honored Christmas experience to go and pick out a fresh balsam fir or white pine off the stand to bring home.

And ‘Meister’s for Christmas’ Tree Farm in Marquette is happy to announce that they are opening for business on Nov. 27. It’s a relief of certainty during a period of uncertainty during the pandemic.

“I’m sure everyone’s looking for a sense of normalcy and this is a great place to do it. There’s lots of space outside. The tree’s are naturally distant, six feet apart, so it’s a good thing to do with your family,” said co-owner Katelyn Meister.

And as real winter sets in, the farm is starting a new holiday event that’s sure to bring some warm holiday cheer starting this weekend.

“New this year (for) then is our open house for our gift shop. That’ll be the opening of deer season weekend. And we’ve got some special giveaways, hot cider and we’ll have some special sales going on then as well,” Meister announced.

And if you prefer shopping from the comforts and safety of home, the Meister family plans to activate their online gift shop live soon as well.

It’s all part of meeting the challenges this year under the pandemic and continuing a family business spanning over 60 years -- providing fresh Christmas trees and wreaths to the local area.

It’s also a spacious outdoor activity that keeps the holiday spirit alive and well.

Meister said she and the family look forward to seeing anxious shoppers come Nov. 27.

“Things will look pretty much the same, but of course you’re going to see the differences you see in other businesses with the coronavirus. We’re taking every precaution that’s recommended and we’re hoping that our patrons do the same. We’re really excited to just have that sense of normalcy having everybody here making their Christmas tradition,” she said.

For more information, visit the Meister’s for Christmas Tree Farm website.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.