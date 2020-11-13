NMU to provide employee appreciation grant and scholarship for new and transfer students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Board of Trustees passed a new measure that giving employees an appreciation grant. Active and full time employees would see a minimum of $1,000 and up to $2,880.

The money would be for recognition of the work done to prepare and adapt to new covid-19 guidelines. The proposed grant passed, as many on the board recognized the university was in better financial shape than previously estimated.

“We want to recognize faculty and staff’s efforts, everything that they’ve done to date to deal with the covid-19 situation which continues to create issues for universities across the country but we believe we’ve met these well, we’ve done a great job,” said Board of Trustees member Steve Young.

The board also approved a new $1 million U.P. scholarship fund for new freshmen and transfer students. That move is to focus on helping prospective U.P. students to enroll at NMU.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.