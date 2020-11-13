Most Gogebic County schools return in-person Monday, Ontonagon County schools remain virtual until Nov. 30

GOGEBIC, ONTONAGON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - While most Gogebic County schools are set to return to in-person classes, Ontonagon County schools will remain virtual until the end of November.

According to the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department, all schools in Gogebic County will be back in-person Nov. 16, except Watersmeet Township School District. Watersmeet is remaining virtual due to staffing concerns.

In Ontonagon County, the WUPHD says with cases on the rise, schools will remain in distance learning until Nov. 30.

“We continue to monitor relevant data daily and have weekly discussions with the schools in our jurisdiction,” said WUPHD Health Officer, Kate Beer. “The decision to close schools is extremely complicated. The overarching goal is to provide children with a quality education while maintaining the safety of all involved.”

In a release Thursday from the Copper Country Strong group, CLK Schools are closed to in-person instruction at this time, due to staffing concerns.

That release also said Michigan Tech is giving professors the option to move courses online after Thanksgiving, and it seems like many will do so.

