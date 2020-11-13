Advertisement

Most Gogebic County schools return in-person Monday, Ontonagon County schools remain virtual until Nov. 30

Watersmeet Township School District in Gogebic County has decided to remain virtual due to staffing concerns.
Schools and coronavirus.
Schools and coronavirus.(WLUC/CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOGEBIC, ONTONAGON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - While most Gogebic County schools are set to return to in-person classes, Ontonagon County schools will remain virtual until the end of November.

According to the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department, all schools in Gogebic County will be back in-person Nov. 16, except Watersmeet Township School District. Watersmeet is remaining virtual due to staffing concerns.

In Ontonagon County, the WUPHD says with cases on the rise, schools will remain in distance learning until Nov. 30.

“We continue to monitor relevant data daily and have weekly discussions with the schools in our jurisdiction,” said WUPHD Health Officer, Kate Beer. “The decision to close schools is extremely complicated. The overarching goal is to provide children with a quality education while maintaining the safety of all involved.”

In a release Thursday from the Copper Country Strong group, CLK Schools are closed to in-person instruction at this time, due to staffing concerns.

That release also said Michigan Tech is giving professors the option to move courses online after Thanksgiving, and it seems like many will do so.

For our continually updated schools and coronavirus list, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan, state record single-day records for new COVID-19 cases
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on coronavirus in Michigan. FILE PHOTO.
No details provided ahead of Thursday afternoon press conference with the governor
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Governor Whitmer speaking during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Governor Whitmer advises Michigan residents to keep Thanksgiving celebrations to single household gatherings
LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning

Latest News

Menominee's Central Elementary students (Dennan Ahrndt, Chase Buelteman, and Mara Spies) with...
Menominee Area Public Schools receives grant for the MAPS CARES program
Marquette Area Public Schools' buses and a student.
Marquette Area Public Schools to move all students to virtual learning on Nov. 23, 24
Gwinn school sign.
Gwinn Area Community Schools moving to online learning until Nov. 30
Nah Tah Wahsh Public School Academy, Hannahville Indian School, sign and logo.
Hannahville Indian School closed Nov. 12 for COVID-19 contact tracing