UPDATE: Michigan again reports record COVID-19 daily case counts Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The state of Michigan reported a new record for daily COVID-19 cases added.

Upper Michigan added 238 new cases, and statewide, there were 8,516 new cases. U.P. counties also added six new deaths, among the state’s 118 added Friday.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added in Upper Michigan are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger: 1 case

Baraga: (-3 cases) ( Per the WUPHD and MDHHS )

first deaths in the county ), 4 recoveries Chippewa: 20 cases, 2 deaths ), 4 recoveries

Delta: 63 cases, 1 death, 7 recoveries

Dickinson: 8 cases, 9 recoveries

Gogebic: 6 cases

Houghton: 11 cases

Iron: 6 cases, 2 deaths, 5 recoveries

Keweenaw: 1 case

Luce: 17 cases

Mackinac: 4 cases

Marquette: 76 cases, 1 death

Menominee: 15 cases, 5 recoveries

Ontonagon: 4 cases

Schoolcraft: 6 cases

As of Friday, Nov. 13, at 5:15 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 8,969 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 4,084 are considered recovered and 179 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 12.8%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 81 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Nov. 12. Thirty-two patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This data wasn’t updated on Nov. 13.

Aspirus hospitals have 12 coronavirus patients, with eight in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one patient, who is not in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has nine coronavirus patients, with three in the ICU. Helen Joy Newberry Hospital has four coronavirus patients, with none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has ten coronavirus patients, with four in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has three patients, with none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 35 coronavirus patients, with 12 of those in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has seven coronavirus patients, with three in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 174,631 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 4.68 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 13.

As mentioned above Michigan reported 8,516 new cases Nov. 13. So, the state’s total cases are up to 244,741. 118 new deaths were reported statewide, with 83 from vital records review. In total, 7,929 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries are at 128,981. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.