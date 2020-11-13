Methamphetamine and other drugs found in home near L’Anse

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - After a five month long investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine in the Baraga County area, the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) executed a search warrant on a residence on Skanee Road outside of L’Anse. The home was located on the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community reservation.

During the search, detectives found four ounces of crystal meth, eight pounds of processed marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms. Detectives also seized cash totaling $17,690, four handguns, and 11 long guns from the home.

Scales, packaging, and various electronic devices used to facilitate illegal drug activity were also found.

No arrests have been made at this time pending further investigation.

UPSET was assisted by MSP-Emergency Support Team, Houghton County Sheriff, Keweenaw County Sheriff K-9 Unit, KBIC Tribal Police and Bureau of Indian Affairs.

