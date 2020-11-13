Advertisement

Menominee Area Public Schools receives grant for the MAPS CARES program

The M&M Area Community Foundation awarded a $3,000 grant, which will go to providing food for families in need.
Menominee's Central Elementary students (Dennan Ahrndt, Chase Buelteman, and Mara Spies) with...
Menominee's Central Elementary students (Dennan Ahrndt, Chase Buelteman, and Mara Spies) with their healthy snacks purchased with funds made possible by the M&M Area Community Foundation.(Menominee Area Public Schools)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Menominee Area Public Schools announced its partnership with the M&M Area Community Foundation and has been awarded a $3,000 grant for the MAPS CARES program. 

MMACF grant funding is made available through the charitable contributions of local donors through endowments established and managed by the MMACF to support local nonprofit organizations and provide scholarships.

The MAPS CARES program is a volunteer group consisting of Menominee Area Public Schools employees with the mission of providing food for families in need within the Menominee School District. With the financial support of the MMACF, we can continue to provide food to  the community through the MAPS CARES program.

Healthy classroom snacks will be provided to students K-12 throughout the school day. Hunger can cause many problems, for example concentration in the classroom can be affected by hunger. By providing students food throughout the day we can improve energy levels and mental clarity, so they may participate and enjoy their classes. 

Many of our families have recently experienced economic hardship during these trying times. MAPS CARES identifies these families throughout our three buildings and also provides weekend meals to take home on Friday afternoons.

The MAPS CARES program with the support of volunteers and financial partnerships will continue to actively support our students and families throughout the community. 

For more information on how to support this program please contact 906-863-3605 or Kelly King at kingk@gomaroons.org.

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan, state record single-day records for new COVID-19 cases
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on coronavirus in Michigan. FILE PHOTO.
No details provided ahead of Thursday afternoon press conference with the governor
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Governor Whitmer speaking during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Governor Whitmer advises Michigan residents to keep Thanksgiving celebrations to single household gatherings
LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning

Latest News

Schools and coronavirus.
Most Gogebic County schools return in-person Monday, Ontonagon County schools remain virtual until Nov. 30
Marquette Area Public Schools' buses and a student.
Marquette Area Public Schools to move all students to virtual learning on Nov. 23, 24
Gwinn school sign.
Gwinn Area Community Schools moving to online learning until Nov. 30
Nah Tah Wahsh Public School Academy, Hannahville Indian School, sign and logo.
Hannahville Indian School closed Nov. 12 for COVID-19 contact tracing