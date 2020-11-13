Menominee Area Public Schools receives grant for the MAPS CARES program

MENOMINEE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Menominee Area Public Schools announced its partnership with the M&M Area Community Foundation and has been awarded a $3,000 grant for the MAPS CARES program.

MMACF grant funding is made available through the charitable contributions of local donors through endowments established and managed by the MMACF to support local nonprofit organizations and provide scholarships.

The MAPS CARES program is a volunteer group consisting of Menominee Area Public Schools employees with the mission of providing food for families in need within the Menominee School District. With the financial support of the MMACF, we can continue to provide food to the community through the MAPS CARES program.

Healthy classroom snacks will be provided to students K-12 throughout the school day. Hunger can cause many problems, for example concentration in the classroom can be affected by hunger. By providing students food throughout the day we can improve energy levels and mental clarity, so they may participate and enjoy their classes.

Many of our families have recently experienced economic hardship during these trying times. MAPS CARES identifies these families throughout our three buildings and also provides weekend meals to take home on Friday afternoons.

The MAPS CARES program with the support of volunteers and financial partnerships will continue to actively support our students and families throughout the community.

For more information on how to support this program please contact 906-863-3605 or Kelly King at kingk@gomaroons.org.

