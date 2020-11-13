Marquette County Health Department offers update on COVID-19 testing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (MCHD/WLUC) - Viral testing remains the backbone of an effective pandemic response until vaccines are widely available.

Quick identification of cases and immediate isolation prevents spread. Early testing also helps to identify anyone who came into contact with infected people so they too can be quickly quarantined. Robust COVID-19 viral testing provides the direct information communities need to understand and control the spread of COVID-19.

Unfortunately, COVID testing locally, state-wide, and throughout the nation is not currently adequate to meet the demands of this pandemic. Current lack of resources throughout Marquette County have limited testing to the following scenarios in many instances:

Patients experiencing direct symptoms or severe symptoms of COVID-19

Patients at higher risk for severe medical outcomes such as the elderly and individuals with preexisting medical conditions

The Marquette County Health Departments understands that inadequacies in COVID testing availability creates much frustration for those attempting to contact testing sites for scheduling. Further, delays in the reporting of laboratory results creates additional obstacles for those individuals' and for our public health interventions.

The Marquette County Health Department is working diligently with State and local partners in an effort to arrive at solutions to this dilemma. Given the limitations of COVID-19 testing, we as a community need to work together with the tools that we currently have and that are known to be effective in the control of COVID-19 infection rates.

As a community, we need to:

Mask up.

Practice social distancing.

Adhere to good hand hygiene practices.

Stay home if ill and attempt to get tested. Please don’t assume you have allergies or the “common cold.”

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and are unable to get tested or are awaiting test results please discuss with your health care provider and:

Stay home and isolate for 10 days.

Notify all of your close contacts and advise them to stay home and quarantine for 14 days.

DO NOT WAIT for a contact tracer to call you prior to isolation or quarantine! The contact tracing system is severely overwhelmed throughout Michigan and cannot provide contact to you fast enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in many cases.

Close contacts include anyone that has been within 6 feet of you for more than a total of 15 minutes any day you were contagious, which may start two days prior to a positive test or two days prior to the start of your symptoms. The time used to determine 15-minute exposure does not have to be a continuous 15 minutes, and is determined by adding all of the minutes together that were spent within 6 feet of another individual.

